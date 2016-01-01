Overview

Dr. Malay Das, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Das works at City Orthopedics in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.