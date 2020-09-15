Dr. Malavika Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malavika Prabhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Malavika Prabhu, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.

Locations
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prabhu is an excellent, caring physician with an amazing bedside manner. She is knowledgeable and down to earth. Can't recommend her enough!
About Dr. Malavika Prabhu, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1861781452
Education & Certifications
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Prabhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prabhu has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
