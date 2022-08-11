Dr. Malav Trivedi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malav Trivedi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Malav Trivedi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mooresville, NC.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Locations
-
1
Williamson Road Dental Care295 Williamson Rd Ste B, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (980) 449-5287Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
Dr. Trivedi and the staff at Williamson Dental are the best. They are prompt with appointments. The exams are through, and you are given a detailed exam list with the costs associated with any work, no surprises. Dr. Trivedi works so well with his staff the trip to the dentist is easy, and almost painless.
About Dr. Malav Trivedi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1417383696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trivedi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.