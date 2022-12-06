Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD
Overview
Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Jss Medical College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Hematology Oncology - Hayes Rd43630 Hayes Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kilaru is an excellent doctor and I am very confident about the care she provides.
About Dr. Malathy Kilaru, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1477727402
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Jss Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilaru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilaru accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilaru has seen patients for Purpura and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kilaru speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilaru.
