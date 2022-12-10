See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsfield, MA
Dr. Malathi Yella, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Malathi Yella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.

Dr. Yella works at Berkshire Clinical Associates LLC in Pittsfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Berkshire Clinical Associates LLC
    188 East St Ste 103, Pittsfield, MA 01201 (413) 442-8324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Berkshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 10, 2022
    I always feel better mentally after an appointment with Dr Yella. She listens, evaluates, orders the tests and treats your issue with professionalism. She wants the best for you and will give guidance on how to feel better as a whole. I have repeated her advice countless times to friends and family. I have recommended her also to friends and family and they love her as their doctor too. Dr Yella gets it.
    SandyLT — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Malathi Yella, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    1043393895
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malathi Yella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yella is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Yella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Yella works at Berkshire Clinical Associates LLC in Pittsfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Yella's profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Yella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

