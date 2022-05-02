Dr. Malathi Rao, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malathi Rao, DO
Dr. Malathi Rao, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Champaign Dental Group1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 4, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 942-5936
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Premiere Endocrine Associates Sc1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 723-4387Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Dr. Rao has always taken my concerns very seriously and has worked successfully to improve my quality of life.
About Dr. Malathi Rao, DO
- Vascular Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265694525
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.