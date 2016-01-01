Dr. Malathi Pilla, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malathi Pilla, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malathi Pilla, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 105 W Griggs Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 647-2800
-
2
La Clinica de Familia - Behavioral Health Specialties385 Calle De Alegra, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 647-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Malathi Pilla, MB BS
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649533696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilla accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.
