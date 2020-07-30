Dr. Koli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malathi Koli, MD
Overview
Dr. Malathi Koli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOULOUSE III / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF TOULOUSE PURPAN.
Dr. Koli works at
Locations
Malathi V. Koli M.d14350 Northbrook Dr Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr Koli and Connie Brickson for six years now. I love talking with both of them!! They genuinely care about patients and helping to find the correct meds!! ????????
About Dr. Malathi Koli, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1447449889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOULOUSE III / U.F.R. OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF TOULOUSE PURPAN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Koli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.