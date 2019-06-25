Dr. Malaka Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malaka Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malaka Jackson, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Infectious Disease - Midtown201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with our initial consultation; Dr. Jackson was thorough and spent a lot of time getting to know my daughter. Thank you.
About Dr. Malaka Jackson, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1609806264
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
