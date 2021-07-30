Dr. Zacca Shammas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD
Overview
Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Zacca Shammas works at
Locations
Dan Naim MD A Medical Corp.9400 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 271-6229
One West Medical Group A Professional Corporation8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 310, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 271-6229
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shammas is a very compassionate doctor, and I always leave feeling like she genuinely cares about my health and well-being. I'm not sure if she's accepting new patients right now but if you're looking for an Internist in the area that accepts most insurances, do yourself a favor and make an appointment with her. Also, her phlebotomist (smaller gal) is very nice, and makes an otherwise unpleasant procedure less traumatizing. Front desk gals are friendly and I've never had any issues with scheduling/test results/billing.
About Dr. Malak Zacca Shammas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902957764
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacca Shammas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacca Shammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacca Shammas speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacca Shammas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacca Shammas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacca Shammas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacca Shammas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.