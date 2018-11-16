Dr. Rafla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malak Rafla, MD
Overview
Dr. Malak Rafla, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rafla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafla?
He’s great. I moved here from out of state and searched for a good doctor with broad experience and current education. He met my specific needs. He has always been on time and fully accessible in sessions, plus email, phone. He respected my previous doctors’ assessments but helped make adaptations to improve sleep, anxiety, depression. I did leave an excellent team and came here with high expectations. Dr Rafla has exceeded my hopes. I’m healthier for having worked with him.
About Dr. Malak Rafla, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952625105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafla works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.