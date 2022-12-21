Dr. Malaika Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malaika Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Malaika Graves, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Graves works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Los Altos2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and efficient staff!
About Dr. Malaika Graves, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518261676
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Graves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
