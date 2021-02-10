Dr. Mala Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mala Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Mala Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900
Wmchealth Physicians - Mamaroneck - Multi-specialty689 Mamaroneck Ave Fl 2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Directions (914) 253-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharma takes care of my heart about two years, she is the BEST she likes to take care of her patients. I was positive with Covid 19, and I called her and she was with during this horrible time. Thank you Dr Sharma. Yesss I recommend to Dr Sharma.
About Dr. Mala Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295041705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
