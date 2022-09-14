Overview

Dr. Mala Kaul, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Kaul works at Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.