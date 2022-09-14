Dr. Mala Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mala Kaul, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology1800 Howemill Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 367-3350
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Explain your condition and medicine prescribed in detail. The entire staff is very compassionate and goes the extra mile every visit!!!
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Kaul has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
