Dr. Mala Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mala Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mala Goyal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kansas Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists10550 Quivira Rd Ste 335, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 382-6841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?
About Dr. Mala Goyal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1780962910
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.