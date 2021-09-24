See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Oceanside, NY
Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Balakumar works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Nassau Communities Hospital
    1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Colon Rectal Surgical Practice of Nassau Pllc
    1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 248-2422
  3. 3
    Colon & Retal Surgical Specialists of New York
    226 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 248-2422

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 24, 2021
    She’s very professional as well as kind, nice and makes you feel comfortable.
    Melanie Seaman — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710913009
    Education & Certifications

    • Meml Sloan Kettering Can Center
    • Ny Hospital Med Center
    • Ny University Med Center
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balakumar has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

