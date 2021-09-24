Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Balakumar works at
Locations
1
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
2
Colon Rectal Surgical Practice of Nassau Pllc1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-2422
3
Colon & Retal Surgical Specialists of New York226 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (516) 248-2422
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very professional as well as kind, nice and makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1710913009
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Can Center
- Ny Hospital Med Center
- Ny University Med Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
