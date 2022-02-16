See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, MVHS St. Luke's Campus and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at BELLEVUE HOSPITAL in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Hospitals Center
    560 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-6008
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Nyu Cochlear Implant Associates
    660 1st Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-6008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm Stenting
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Aneurysm Stenting
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?

    Feb 16, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Maksim Shapiro. He spent time explaining my problem and showing me the MRA results on the computer. I was able to keep in touch with him directly via email and he answered me in a timely fashion, calling me when he felt it was urgent. Not only is he a skilled doctor, but he has a calm and caring attitude. Excellent doctor!
    — Feb 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shapiro to family and friends

    Dr. Shapiro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shapiro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD.

    About Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558523902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NYU Med Ctr/Bellevue Hosp/Manhattan VA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at BELLEVUE HOSPITAL in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maksim Shapiro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.