Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Gedeon works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 750-4630
General, Bariatric, Breast & Colo-Rectal Surgery25 Newell Rd Ste C14, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 582-1560Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group35 Pearl St Ste 101, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 585-1560
Cortlandt Manor, NY - 1978 Crompond Road Office1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (914) 293-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My name Gary. Nick named by Dr. G. ( Sniper ). Prognosis perforated Colon bleeding out time left on Earth 2-3 hours that’s right Hours. In steps Dr. G. And Emergency staff. Long story shortened Surgery completed. Prognosis time on earth well so far it’s been 4 more years and counting. You very few people complaining about him - I’m sure you all complain about everything. Me , thank God he was my surgeon. For God truly guides those hands of his. ——From, Gary W. USMC retired. Bristol Resident. Dr. G wherever you are I wish you were back at Bristol your missed, signed Sniper. Look me up. Hospital has my number. God Bless. God blessed both our hands yours to save lives mine to take lives your a far better man then I.
About Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1205030160
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Amer U Beirut
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
