Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (19)
Overview

Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gedeon works at ColumbiaDoctors 1 Pondfield Road in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Bristol, CT, New Britain, CT and Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road
    1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 750-4630
    General, Bariatric, Breast & Colo-Rectal Surgery
    25 Newell Rd Ste C14, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 582-1560
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Bristol Hospital Multi-Specialty Group
    35 Pearl St Ste 101, New Britain, CT 06051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-1560
    Cortlandt Manor, NY - 1978 Crompond Road Office
    1978 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 293-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Obesity
Crohn's Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Obesity
Crohn's Disease
Intestinal Obstruction

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 13, 2020
    My name Gary. Nick named by Dr. G. ( Sniper ). Prognosis perforated Colon bleeding out time left on Earth 2-3 hours that’s right Hours. In steps Dr. G. And Emergency staff. Long story shortened Surgery completed. Prognosis time on earth well so far it’s been 4 more years and counting. You very few people complaining about him - I’m sure you all complain about everything. Me , thank God he was my surgeon. For God truly guides those hands of his. ——From, Gary W. USMC retired. Bristol Resident. Dr. G wherever you are I wish you were back at Bristol your missed, signed Sniper. Look me up. Hospital has my number. God Bless. God blessed both our hands yours to save lives mine to take lives your a far better man then I.
    Gary Wycko Sr. — Jul 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1205030160
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    • Amer U Beirut
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gedeon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gedeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedeon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gedeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gedeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

