Overview

Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Yamaguchi Prefecture University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Tokiwa works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.