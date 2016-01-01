Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogihara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD
Overview
Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Associates Inc550 S Beretania St Ste 403, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8897
Adventist Health Castle - Perioperative Services640 Ulukahiki St, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5500
Susan S. Hiraoka Dpm LLC642 Ulukahiki St Ste 207, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-9931
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
