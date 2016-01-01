Overview

Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ogihara works at Surgical Associates Inc in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.