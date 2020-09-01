Dr. Makilzhan Shanmugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makilzhan Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Makilzhan Shanmugam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
-
1
Mercy Cardiovascular Institute1330 Mercy Dr NW Ste 101, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 588-4676
-
2
Tricounty Hematology & Oncology Associates Inc.7337 Caritas Cir NW, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 588-4676
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
He returns my calls.He is on top of my treatment for AFIB.Very nice man.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306885371
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
