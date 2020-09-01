Overview

Dr. Makilzhan Shanmugam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Shanmugam works at MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center in Canton, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.