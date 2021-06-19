Overview

Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Evangelist works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Tobacco Use Disorder and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.