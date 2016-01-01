Dr. Koyi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makeida Koyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Makeida Koyi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Koyi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aamg Psychiatric Day Hospital175 Harry S Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (667) 204-7318
-
2
Aamg Mental Health Specialists2635 Riva Rd Ste 108, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-9000
-
3
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0100Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koyi?
About Dr. Makeida Koyi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1700103181
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koyi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koyi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koyi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.