Dr. Maju Mathews, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maju Mathews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College.

Dr. Mathews works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health Institute in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Behavioral Health Institute
    851 Route 73 N Ste C, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 512-8108
    Synapse Integrative Behavioral Health
    750 Route 73 S Ste 210, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 399-1010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Maju Mathews, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508801010
    Education & Certifications

    • Karnatak Medical College
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Maju Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health Institute in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mathews’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

