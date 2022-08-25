See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Major Gross, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Major Gross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Gross works at Olympic Internal Medicine in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympic Internal Medicine
    2620 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

2.9
Aug 25, 2022
20 YEARS WITH DR GROSS
BROCK JACKLEY — Aug 25, 2022
About Dr. Major Gross, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1326035387
Education & Certifications

  • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
  • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
  • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.