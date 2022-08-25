Overview

Dr. Major Gross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Gross works at Olympic Internal Medicine in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

