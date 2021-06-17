See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ontanillas works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SW Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism

Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 17, 2021
I am a new patient to Dt. Ontanillas. I found him attentive. Took the time to evaluate me. Asked if u had further questions. I had 4. He answered them all. I'm pleased with the Dr. As well as the staff.
Tricia Wise — Jun 17, 2021
About Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235105313
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ontanillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ontanillas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ontanillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ontanillas works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ontanillas’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ontanillas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ontanillas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ontanillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ontanillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

