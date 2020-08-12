Dr. Majid Torabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Torabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Majid Torabi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 202, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-1788
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and thoughtful exam. He is very pleasant and easy-going-a good attribute in a doctor. Will highly recommend him
About Dr. Majid Torabi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1598721474
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
