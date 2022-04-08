Dr. Majid Khalaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Khalaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Majid Khalaf, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Khalaf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spine & Joint Treatment Center1936 32nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 410-4053
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalaf?
Dr. Khalaf is an angel here on this earth. His treatment plan has allowed me to resume my activities pain-free. I was unable to exist without pain in my back and down the right leg until Dr. Khalaf's treatments resolved the issues I was experiencing. I had been offered the surgical option over the years, but I was not in favor of that option. I highly recommend anyone with this kind of pain get an evaluation with Dr. Khalaf before subjecting themselves to the knife. He is knowledgeable, talented, kind, a good listener, and has an office staff that is a joy to work with. I would recommend him to anyone (and have-even my husband's cardiologist) because I trust him and his staff to treat me correctly, safely, and with much caring.
About Dr. Majid Khalaf, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841334174
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalaf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalaf works at
Dr. Khalaf has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalaf speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.