Overview

Dr. Majid Khalaf, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Khalaf works at Spine & Joint Treatment Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.