Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD
Overview
Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD is a Phlebologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Phlebology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jamali works at
Locations
-
1
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of New York42 Broadway Ste 1501, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 480-2777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamali?
I had a surgery with Dr. Jamali to remove the exostosis around my upper teeth. The surgery result is pretty good. During the recovery, my did not feel much pain. Thanks for Dr Jamli's professional skills!
About Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD
- Phlebology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1043534167
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital Center|Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Downstate Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamali works at
Dr. Jamali speaks Persian and Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.