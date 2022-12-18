See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dulles, VA
Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Ghauri works at Spine and Pain Clinics of North America in Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine and Pain Clinics of North America
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 345, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr.Ghauri is very knowledgeable and he cares about his patients and all his receptionists that work for him are very nice and respectful his office place is very clean
    Teresa — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568427979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med|Med|University Of Maryland Hospital|University Of Maryland Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Louisville Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghauri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghauri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghauri works at Spine and Pain Clinics of North America in Dulles, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ghauri’s profile.

    Dr. Ghauri has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghauri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghauri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghauri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghauri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghauri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

