Dr. Majid Fateh, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Majid Fateh, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Fateh works at New York Fertility Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

    New York Fertility Institute
    1015 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Dermoid Cyst
Abnormal Menstruation
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Dermoid Cyst

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2019
    Dr Fateh helped us conceive our lovely daughter After failing 7!times with Multiple other "experts"After one failed attempt we just couldn't afford anymore in 1994. He treated us FREE and would not stop until we conceived We love him and his dedication. Our lovely daughter just graduated from Columbia law and we owe so so much to him He is not only an expert and TOP DOC but our savior We love him Thank you!! Money or insurance is well spent 50% prayer 50 %Dr Fateh 10 STARS Submitted RN ph
    — Mar 30, 2019
    About Dr. Majid Fateh, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1801956933
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    • University of Wyoming
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majid Fateh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fateh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fateh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fateh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fateh works at New York Fertility Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fateh’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fateh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fateh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fateh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fateh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

