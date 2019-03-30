Overview

Dr. Majid Fateh, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fateh works at New York Fertility Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

