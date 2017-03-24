Overview

Dr. Majed Jeroudi, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jeroudi works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA and Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.