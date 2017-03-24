Dr. Majed Jeroudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeroudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majed Jeroudi, MD
Dr. Majed Jeroudi, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-7737
Ouachita Parish Health Unit1650 Desiard St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 361-7370
Louisiana Dept of Health and Hospitals5604 Coliseum Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 487-5282
He is very knowledgeable, yet explains for you to understand. He takes the time to do a thorough check up, and does not order unnecessary tests based on his experience. My daughter is shy and she enjoys coming to see him because of his joyful personality. I recommend him to all who are unfortunate to need a pedeatric oncologist.
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jeroudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeroudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeroudi has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeroudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeroudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeroudi.
