Dr. Majed Dasouki, MD
Overview
Dr. Majed Dasouki, MD is a Geneticist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Genetics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cytogenetics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Dasouki works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Genomics and Personalized Health at Orlando601 E Rollins St Ste 125, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Majed Dasouki, MD
- Genetics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Fairview-Univ Med Ctr, Pediatrics Univ Ok Hlth Sci Ctr, Pediatrics Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Pediatrics
- Jordan University Hospital Faculty Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cytogenetics and Clinical Genetics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasouki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dasouki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dasouki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dasouki works at
Dr. Dasouki speaks Arabic.
Dr. Dasouki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
