Overview

Dr. Majed Chane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chane works at California Heart Specialists in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Venous Hypertension and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.