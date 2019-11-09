Dr. Abuhajir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD
Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Caribou, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Aroostook Pathology Services163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736 Directions (207) 498-3111
Bronson Oncology & Hematology Specialists - Battle Creek300 North Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (269) 245-8660Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Pines Health Services74 Access Hwy, Caribou, ME 04736 Directions (207) 498-2356
WMA Hematology & Oncology at Bristol743 Island Rd, Bristol, VA 24201 Directions (276) 469-4200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I am a service connected disabled veteran. I was diagnosed having MDS with excess blasts at the VA hospital in Denver. I was told that with treatment I had 2 to 3 years to live. Living too far from Denver I relocated to Las Vegas for the new VA hospital. I became very disappointed in my assigned oncologist and asked for a change. I was reassigned as the first patient for Dr. Abuhajir who was moving from Wisconsin to Las Vegas. I heard from other doctors there that he did not follow the "usual" treatments for MDS and that he spent too much time with patience. Doctors that followed "usual" treatment told me I had 2 to 3 years left to live. That was nearly 10 years ago. If Dr. Abuhajir had followed the "usual" treatment, I assume I would have lived only 2 to 3 years. At 78 years old, I have had many VA and non-VA doctors (some good, some bad). I put more faith and trust in Dr. Abuhajir than any other.
About Dr. Majed Abuhajir, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Abuhajir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abuhajir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuhajir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuhajir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuhajir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuhajir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.