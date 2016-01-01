Dr. Majdy Albahhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albahhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majdy Albahhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Majdy Albahhar, MD is a dermatologist in Manhattan, KS. Dr. Albahhar completed a residency at Mount Sinai Med Ctr. He currently practices at KMC Dermatology and is affiliated with Geary Community Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Albahhar is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Manhattan4201 Anderson Ave Ste B2, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 320-7774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Majdy Albahhar, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1013163211
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- George Washington University Med Ctr
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Geary Community Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albahhar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albahhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albahhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albahhar has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albahhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albahhar speaks Arabic.
Dr. Albahhar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albahhar.
