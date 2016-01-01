See All Dermatologists in Manhattan, KS
Dermatology
Dr. Majdy Albahhar, MD is a dermatologist in Manhattan, KS. Dr. Albahhar completed a residency at Mount Sinai Med Ctr. He currently practices at KMC Dermatology and is affiliated with Geary Community Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Albahhar is board certified in Dermatology.

    Manhattan
    4201 Anderson Ave Ste B2, Manhattan, KS 66503
(785) 320-7774

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Majdy Albahhar, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Arabic
  • Male
  • 1013163211
Education & Certifications

  • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Med Ctr
  • George Washington University Med Ctr
  • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  • Geary Community Hospital

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
