Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Ashchi works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Care Bluffton14011 Beach Blvd Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 639-4243
-
2
Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center PA3900 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 639-4245
-
3
Heart Care Bluffton465 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 639-4246
-
4
Heart Care Bluffton1909 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 590-9246
-
5
Heart Care Bluffton14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 590-9247
-
6
Heart Care Bluffton3839 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 590-9248
-
7
Heart Care Bluffton1564 Kingsley Ave Ste 300, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 590-9243
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashchi?
I first started seeing saw Dr Ashchi in 2019. I have been so happy with Dr Ashchi and all that he does here. I had an abnormal Venous Doppler study, and had a right iliac stent this year, January 31, 2022. I came in for follow today and I feel wonderful!!! I am able to move around better. No longer completely dependent on my wheelchair, and I'm getting muscles back in my leg!! I would recommend Dr Ashchi and his staff!!
About Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Persian
- 1134118805
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health|Metro Hlth/Mt Sinai Med Center Case West Res University|University Conn At Hartford Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Human Hospital - South Broward|Humana Hospital Of S Broward|Humana Hospital Of South Broward
- Nova Southeastern University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashchi works at
Dr. Ashchi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashchi speaks Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Persian.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.