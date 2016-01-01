See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Al-Nabulsi works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camc Rheumatology
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-2303
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Biopsy
Lung Nodule
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion and PleurX® Catheter Placement
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Study
Thoracentesis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063958114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Trinitas Regional Medical Center-Seton Hall University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Nabulsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Nabulsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Nabulsi works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Al-Nabulsi’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Nabulsi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Nabulsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Nabulsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Nabulsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

