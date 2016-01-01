Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Nabulsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Camc Rheumatology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-2303Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Molina Healthcare
About Dr. Majdi Al-Nabulsi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic
- 1063958114
Education & Certifications
- John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center-Seton Hall University
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Nabulsi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Nabulsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Nabulsi speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Nabulsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Nabulsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.