Dr. Majd Kobitary, MD
Overview
Dr. Majd Kobitary, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Kobitary works at
Locations
Colorado Pulmonary Associates1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0024Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Majd Kobitary, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Arabic
- 1649235748
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital - Evanston
- Al Razi Hospital
- University Of Damascus
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
