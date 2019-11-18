Overview

Dr. Majd Hakim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Hakim works at Frederick Internal Mdcn Endcrng in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.