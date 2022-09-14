Overview

Dr. Majaz Khan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Jonathan Clavell, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.