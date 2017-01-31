See All Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Svrakic works at Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery
    430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nslij
    26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Ear Tube Placement
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Ear Tube Placement

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2017
    Dr. Svrakic is the epitome of what a doctor should be to their patients. She goes out her way to ensure you are seen and takes the time to get the job done. I sleep a bit better knowing that she will take care of the issue. Her expertise and professionalism is second to none in this area. I have diabetes and suffer from chronic painful ear infections. Within minutes of entering her exam room, I am made to feel so much better than when I walked in. Amazing!
    Chrissalee Erriah in Lake Success, NY — Jan 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD
    About Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255566022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svrakic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svrakic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svrakic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svrakic works at Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Svrakic’s profile.

    Dr. Svrakic has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svrakic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Svrakic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svrakic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svrakic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svrakic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

