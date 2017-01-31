Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svrakic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD
Overview
Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nslij26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Svrakic is the epitome of what a doctor should be to their patients. She goes out her way to ensure you are seen and takes the time to get the job done. I sleep a bit better knowing that she will take care of the issue. Her expertise and professionalism is second to none in this area. I have diabetes and suffer from chronic painful ear infections. Within minutes of entering her exam room, I am made to feel so much better than when I walked in. Amazing!
About Dr. Maja Svrakic, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Svrakic works at
