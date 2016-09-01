See All General Surgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Sandberg works at GenesisCare in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Compare with other Breast Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD
Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD
3.8 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Radiation Oncologists PC
    963 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-3921

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sandberg?

    Sep 01, 2016
    Dr. Sandberg is not overly aggressive, yet she is thorugh. Her diagnosis was the same as my second opinion, so she and I created a game plan and the outcome was exactly as she said it would be. My scar is minimal, and other than one breast being smaller than the other, there is no deformity from the partial mascectomy. Her bed side manner is great and she does not scare you into doing more than is necessary. It will be a sad day for Redding when she decides to retire.
    Laurie in Redding, CA — Sep 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sandberg to family and friends

    Dr. Sandberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sandberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD.

    About Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609870328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Universtiy Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Iowa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.