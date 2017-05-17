Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruetschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD
Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Maja S Ruetschi MD72301 Country Club Dr Ste 102, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-1199
Maja S Ruetschi MD71511 Highway 111 Ste E, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-1199
- Eisenhower Medical Center
I Highly recommend Dr. Ruetschi , I trust her expertise and experience , and you can tell she has been doing this for a longtime and frankly would not want to go to anyone else here in the Desert Area ....
About Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and German
- Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
- New York Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ruetschi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruetschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruetschi speaks French and German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruetschi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruetschi.
