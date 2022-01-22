Dr. Maitrayee Vadali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maitrayee Vadali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maitrayee Vadali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Dr. Vadali works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Care Consultants15300 West Ave Ste 23, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 576-8150
-
2
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit she was caring, knowledgeable and explained her assessment in very easy to understand terminology. Very impressive
About Dr. Maitrayee Vadali, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1013900851
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vadali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vadali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vadali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vadali works at
Dr. Vadali has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vadali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vadali speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadali.
