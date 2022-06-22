See All Dermatologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Maithily Nandedkar, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Dr. Maithily Nandedkar, MD is a Dermatologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Nandedkar works at Professional Dermatology Care in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Dermatology Care PC
    1801 Robert Fulton Dr Ste 520, Reston, VA 20191 (703) 860-1818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 22, 2022
    I began seeing Dr. Nandedkar in 2008 for a rash that wouldn't go away. After a painless biopsy, she diagnosed Lyme. I went until 2013 and life intervened but I am back with this practice. It is a very friendly practice. They will remember you and be happy to see you. I saw Dr Nandedkar and Kristin, PA today. They made my day.
    Gail Jordon — Jun 22, 2022
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandedkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nandedkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nandedkar works at Professional Dermatology Care in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Nandedkar’s profile.

    Dr. Nandedkar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandedkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandedkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandedkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandedkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandedkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

