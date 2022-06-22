Dr. Nandedkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maithily Nandedkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Maithily Nandedkar, MD is a Dermatologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Nandedkar works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Dermatology Care PC1801 Robert Fulton Dr Ste 520, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 860-1818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nandedkar?
I began seeing Dr. Nandedkar in 2008 for a rash that wouldn't go away. After a painless biopsy, she diagnosed Lyme. I went until 2013 and life intervened but I am back with this practice. It is a very friendly practice. They will remember you and be happy to see you. I saw Dr Nandedkar and Kristin, PA today. They made my day.
About Dr. Maithily Nandedkar, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558319319
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nandedkar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandedkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandedkar works at
Dr. Nandedkar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandedkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandedkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandedkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandedkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandedkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.