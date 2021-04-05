Overview

Dr. Maisha Barnes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at The Liver Institute at Methodist in Dallas, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX, Plano, TX and Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.