Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maire Fowler, DO
Overview
Dr. Maire Fowler, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Fowler works at
Locations
Sunflower Prompt Car LLC3405 NW Hunters Ridge Ter Ste 100, Topeka, KS 66618 Directions (785) 246-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maire Fowler, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679794127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods.