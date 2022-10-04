See All Hematologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Maira Campos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maira Campos, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maira Campos, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their fellowship with David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA

Dr. Campos works at Champaign Dental Group in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridley Tree Cancer Center
    540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 879-0670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Campos?

    Oct 04, 2022
    She is very knowledgeable and listens very carefully!
    Don G — Oct 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maira Campos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maira Campos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Campos to family and friends

    Dr. Campos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Campos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maira Campos, MD.

    About Dr. Maira Campos, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497020861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center / Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maira Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campos works at Champaign Dental Group in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Campos’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maira Campos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.