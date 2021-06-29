See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hayward, CA
Dr. Maina Shetty, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maina Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They completed their residency with Highland Hosp

Dr. Shetty works at Maina R Shetty MD, FACP in Hayward, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
  1
    Maina R Shetty MD, FACP
    27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 203, Hayward, CA 94545 (510) 782-7111

Hospital Affiliations
  Saint Rose Hospital

Limb Pain
Headache
Fever
Limb Pain
Headache
Fever

Limb Pain
Headache
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Lori B — Jun 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maina Shetty, MD
    About Dr. Maina Shetty, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English, Hindi
    1639183361
    Highland Hosp
    Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
