Dr. Maina Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maina Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They completed their residency with Highland Hosp
Dr. Shetty works at
Locations
Maina R Shetty MD, FACP27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 203, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 782-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shetty is very knowledgeable and always listens. She never makes you feel like she has one foot out the door. She and her staff are very nice and welcoming.
About Dr. Maina Shetty, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1639183361
Education & Certifications
- Highland Hosp
- Elmhurst Hosp-Mt Sinai Sch Med
Dr. Shetty works at
Dr. Shetty speaks Hindi.
